Eastbourne Borough Football Club to host charity fun day in memory of child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough Football will host a family fun day to help raise money for charity in the memory of a two week old child who passed away.

On Sunday, July 14, the football club will host the day filled with a variety of events for people to help take part in to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charity House and the British Heart Foundation.

The charities have helped with local resident Caroline Pate, whose son Blake passed away aged two weeks from heart complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of Blake’s mum’s Caroline and Laura Burchett will be attending the event along with all the nearest and dearest who have supported them.

On Sunday, July 14, the football club will host the day filled with a variety of events for people to help take part in to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charity House and the British Heart Foundation. Picture: The Ronald McDonald Charity House

Caroline said: “Finding out we was having twins was an amazing feeling, both being boys the fun of buying matching outfits was exciting, but soon ended with dread knowing one of your twin boys was extremely poorly with several serious heart conditions.”

“Many trips to London hospital for scans and more complications soon hit reality that this wasn't going to be an easy pregnancy, and, at 32 weeks the twins made there arrival via emergency c-section at Conquest hospital in Hastings but Blake being so poorly needed urgent attention, he needed to be transferred to London hospital.

“The results came in and no parent would ever want to here that there baby was inoperable and no surgery was going to be able to give him a chance in life, Blake was going to receive end of life care at London hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doctor's approached Birmingham hospital, who gave us some hope that they want to have him transferred as they maybe able to help.

“We were so thankful for the Ronald McDonald Charity House who provided us a place to stay which kept us very close to Blake should they need us urgently.

"After spending a week in Birmingham, it was clear they couldn't help him. His heart didn't form correctly and part of his Aorta was missing and nothing would be able to fix his condition.

"Devastated and heart broken there was nothing that could save our boy, we all headed to Brighton hospital where Blakes end of care took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Surrounded by his Mummies, sister and twin brother, Blake’s medication was turned off and he fell asleep forever.”

A spokesperson for the Ronald McDonald foundation said: “We all have been blown away by companies and businesses coming forward to offer donations towards our raffle. It’s making us burst with pride and we are so very grateful.

"We are still needing some more raffle prizes so please please please if you, your business or you know somebody who would like to donate a prize towards our amazing Memorial Day for Blake and raising money for the two charities who have supported Caroline Pate and Laura Burchett through this all then please get in touch.”