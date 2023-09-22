BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Eastbourne care home to host ‘Foot Fest’ for Falls Prevention Awareness Week

Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The chiropodists will examine foot flexibility and offer expert advice to prevent falls and minimise risk to residents.

Broken bones, head injuries and temporary or permanent disabilities can result from an accidental tumble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a part of ‘Falls Prevention Awareness Week’ Mortain Place is holding an event which is open to all, to help prevent and manage falls.

Most Popular
    Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public. Picture: Mortain PlaceFoot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public. Picture: Mortain Place
    Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public. Picture: Mortain Place

    Falls Prevention Awareness Week is a national health campaign observed on the first day of autumn to increase awareness around falls health and injury prevention.

    The event is running from 11am until 3.30p at Mortain Place on Pevensey Bay Road.

    Mortain Place is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, Dementia care respite care at its home in Eastbourne.

    Follow us