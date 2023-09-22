Eastbourne care home to host ‘Foot Fest’ for Falls Prevention Awareness Week
Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public.
The chiropodists will examine foot flexibility and offer expert advice to prevent falls and minimise risk to residents.
Broken bones, head injuries and temporary or permanent disabilities can result from an accidental tumble.
As a part of ‘Falls Prevention Awareness Week’ Mortain Place is holding an event which is open to all, to help prevent and manage falls.
Falls Prevention Awareness Week is a national health campaign observed on the first day of autumn to increase awareness around falls health and injury prevention.
The event is running from 11am until 3.30p at Mortain Place on Pevensey Bay Road.
Mortain Place is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, Dementia care respite care at its home in Eastbourne.