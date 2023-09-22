Eastbourne care home to host ‘Foot Fest’ for Falls Prevention Awareness Week

Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chiropodists will examine foot flexibility and offer expert advice to prevent falls and minimise risk to residents.

Broken bones, head injuries and temporary or permanent disabilities can result from an accidental tumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a part of ‘Falls Prevention Awareness Week’ Mortain Place is holding an event which is open to all, to help prevent and manage falls.

Most Popular

Foot Fest will ‘kick off’ at Mortain Place in Eastbourne, on Tuesday, September 26, where local chiropodists from Sussex Foot Care will offer free foot checks for residents and members of the public. Picture: Mortain Place

Falls Prevention Awareness Week is a national health campaign observed on the first day of autumn to increase awareness around falls health and injury prevention.

The event is running from 11am until 3.30p at Mortain Place on Pevensey Bay Road.