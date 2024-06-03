Eastbourne celebration of the music of Sir Paul McCartney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne will be celebrating the music of Sir Paul McCartney, The Beatles and Wings on Sunday, June 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced from £25 are available from the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The ultimate Paul McCartney tribute experience – The McCartney Songbook takes audiences on a musical journey through Sir Paul’s career, spanning over six decades, from the early beginnings with the Fab Four through the Wings years and to his prolific solo career.

The McCartney Songbook features more than 40 hits including Band on The Run, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Jet, Live and Let Die, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude.

The McCartney Songbook (contributed pic)

It comes from the producers of That’ll be the Day and Walk Right Back and promises a “faithful reproduction of the live McCartney experience with stunning vocals, costumes, lighting and stage effects.”

It features Peter John Jackson, known for his range of vocal abilities and for specialising in the work of Sir Paul McCartney. He’s appeared in the West End show Let It Be, The Sessions at Abbey Road and That’ll Be the Day.

Ollie Gray (producer and lead guitar) said: “Any musician or music lover will appreciate what a privilege it is to perform these songs, and getting to do this alongside Pete is just awesome.

"This powerful production gives the feel of a modern McCartney live concert, with stories and anecdotes to accompany a top-class performance of one of the most treasured British songbooks of all time.”

Peter John Jackson (producer, bass and lead vocal) said: “It is an honour to recreate Sir Paul McCartney’s music live on stage, and to take this show out on the road with a world-class band is an absolute joy.

“Come and celebrate the beloved Liverpudlian icon and his music.”

