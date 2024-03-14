Eastbourne Choral Society is offering Handel’s Messiah

Eastbourne Choral Society. Pic by Chris Pascoe

Tickets, price £20, are available from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, at www.wegottickets.com or on the door. Further details of the choir and its programme of events can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined by four professional soloists along with The Eastbourne Players led by Kate Comberti and the choir’s regular accompanist Nicholas Houghton playing chamber organ.

“Messiah remains Handel's best-known work, with performances popular not only at Easter but particularly during Advent. This is perhaps due in part to the annunciation to the shepherds, in Part I of the oratorio, being the only scene taken directly from the Gospels. But the magnificent choruses, arias and recitatives continue throughout the rest of the oratorio, with each maintaining its own character while together they form a gloriously cohesive whole.

“Part II, which concentrates on Christ’s Passion, ends with the famous Hallelujah chorus. The custom of standing for this much-loved chorus originates from the story – possibly only a myth but still a greatly cherished belief – that, at the London premiere, King George II stood for this anthem, to acknowledge a greater King than himself. This action obliged the entire audience to stand with him, and audiences have enthusiastically maintained the tradition ever since. Part III begins with the promise of redemption and ends with the rousing acclamation of Christ.

“After an initially modest public reception, Handel’s Messiah grew steadily in popularity and has rightly become one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music. This Easter, it will provide the Eastbourne audience with an evening of sublime and uplifting music, to which everyone will be warmly welcomed.”