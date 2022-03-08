Eastbourne comedy night coming up in aid of mental health

The event is being organised by BSS plumbers merchants based in Lewes, and takes place on Friday March 25.

Doors open at 7pm, with stand up comedy from Martin Wratten and guests starting at 7.30pm, and live music from the last seven decades from Pandamonium kicking off at 10pm.

The raffle, drawn between 8.30pm and 9pm, features a host of prizes, including a raffle including vouchers for Brighton’s i360, afternoon tea at the Hydro Hotel Eastbourne as well as the East Sussex National in Halland,

There are also Cineworld tickets, a Bluebell Vineyard tour and tasting for two, Paradise Park vouchers, a signed Brighton Hove Albion shirt and many more.

Food will also be available on the night.

Tickets are £10 with all proceeds going to the Mind mental health charity, and all tickets come with a free raffle strip.

Tickets are available to buy now from both Langney Sports Club and BSS Lewes as well as on the door on the night. The event is for over 16s only.

