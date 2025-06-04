Eastbourne gears up for return of 999 weekend for 2025

Eastbourne is gearing up for the return of 999 weekend by the seafront.

The event will be returning to the town on July 12 and 13 on the Western Lawns.

This year marks the 38th consecutive year that the event will be held in the town.

Visitors will be able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescue from the coastguard.

Eastbourne Emergency Services weekend in 2024 Picture: Jon Rigby

Organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), there will also be representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie present.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The event has become a favourite in the local calendar and gives the opportunity for visitors to meet members of their local emergency services and get an up-close look at some of the 999 response vehicles used across Sussex.”