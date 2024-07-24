Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne is gearing up for the return of the annual Pop-Up Park at Victoria Place.

Eastbourne’s Victoria Place is being transformed into a park once again with live music, family fun and so much more, running from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, September 8.

With a lawn, picnic tables, floral displays and giant deckchairs, this pop-up park provides the perfect opportunity to unwind and watch the world go by. Surrounded by independent shops and restaurants, with a drink or two available from cafes, bars and eateries too, you will be spoilt for choice.

The pop-up park will be available from the seafront end of Terminus Road. Victoria Place will be pedestrianised for the duration of the pop-up park and a small diversion will be in place.

There will also be live entertainment most weekends for the event.