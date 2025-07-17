Eastbourne gears up for the return of Pride

Eastbourne is gearing up for the return of the annual Pride celebrations in the town.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, July 19, promises a ‘vibrant day filled with joy, inclusivity, and entertainment for the entire community’.

Kicking off at 10am, the event starts with a Pride Parade which sets off from Eastbourne Pier and heads to Princes Park for 11am.

Live music from Adele, Elvis, Dua Lipa and Pink! tribute acts will offer ‘something for everyone’, while more acts have yet to be announced.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and shoppers can peruse stalls selling unique products, crafts and food.

Eastbourne Pride receives no local authority funding. The registered charity relies completely on sponsorship from local businesses, generous donations from individuals and revenue from ticket sales.

Tickets for the Family Day are £10, with free admission for children aged 16 or under when accompanied by an adult.

Well-behaved pets are also welcome again this year!

2025’s event will be even more special this year for organisers Betty Gallagher, her partner Mandy Smith, and fellow trustee Stephen Halbhuber. Having organised the event since the first parade in 2017, Betty, Mandy and Stephen will be making 2025 their final year as Trustees.

A new board of Trustees will be taking over from 2026, spearheaded by Michael Shepherd, people advisor for Brewers Decorator Centres – one of the sponsors for 2025.

Michael said: "Betty, Mandy, and Stephen, with their team of willing volunteers, have created this phenomenal event for Eastbourne.

"Working with them on Eastbourne Pride 2025, with their wealth of knowledge and experience, has been incredible.

"Eastbourne Pride truly is totally inclusive and celebrates the diversity of our wonderful town. It is a privilege to be invited to carry this torch forward."

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit: https://www.eastbourne-pride.com/.