Eastbourne gears up for the return of the annual Pride event
Eastbourne Pride 2024 will be taking place on Saturday, July 20 at Princes Park.
The eighth Eastbourne Pride is a not-for-profit free event organised by Bourne Out LGBT+ and supported by local individuals, businesses and organisations.
After taking a break in 2023, Bourne Out LGBTQ+ will be back running the event which will include a parade.
The Parade meets at Eastbourne Pier at 10am and sets off at 11am, heading along the Seafront towards Princes Park – arriving around 11.45am/midday.
Anyone can be involved in the parade, it is not exclusive to the LGBT+ community.
Guests can expect amazing entertainment for all ages; D.J’s, music groups, tribute acts and tasty world food offerings.
The event will be hosted by local drag legend Fonda Cox and will be headlined by the winner of RuPauls Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard.
