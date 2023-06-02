Eastbourne Green Watch to take part in car wash for Fire Fighters Charity

Eastbourne Green Watch are gearing up to welcome mucky motors for a car wash in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters from Eastbourne will be washing cars for a voluntary donation in Eastbourne Fire Station on Saturday July 1 from 10am until 1pm.

Card readers and cash buckets will be available on the day for voluntary donations.

The Fire Fighters Charity supports thousands of beneficiaries a year through a broad range of services.

From its roots supporting bereaved families of firefighters killed during the Blitz, to a modern day service that provides life enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community, the charity is proud to support our everyday firefighting heroes.

In August the charity is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a number of charity events and fundraisers throughout the country.