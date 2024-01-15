Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club

Before the start of the talk, charity donation cheques totalling £8000 will be presented to 10 local charities, from the proceeds of last year's Festival of Transport held over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Club Chairman, Steve Young, said, "We are very pleased to be able to continue to support our local charities in this way. Since the FOT started 47 years ago, we have been able to donate well over £150,000 to local good causes. Plans are now well underway for the 2024 show at Broad Farm, Hellingly."