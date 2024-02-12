Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club Ltd - next meeting
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club is on Thursday 22nd February, at the Langney Sports & Social Club, Priory Lane, Eastbourne, starting at the earlier time of 6.30pm.
Following the success of last year's event, we will be hosting another Auction Night, where Members can sell unwanted vehicle and model memorabilia, etc. for the benefit of other members and friends. The auction will be hosted by our own Les Duplock. This promises to be a fun evening and something different!
Club Members should contact Les (Tel: 01323 482151) to register their 'lot' before the evening.
Further details of all Club events are on the Club website (www.ehvc.biz) or from the Secretary, Dave Bone (Tel: 01323 843186).