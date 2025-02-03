Eastbourne Mayor invites people to Covid remembrance service

The Mayor of Eastbourne will be leading events in the town to mark an annual day of reflection to remember those who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK-wide Day of Reflection on Sunday, March 9, is an opportunity for communities to come together in commemoration of those who died and for everyone impacted by the Covid-19.

In Eastbourne, people are invited to join the Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, and her Chaplain, Reverend Danny Pegg, for an Act of Remembrance at St Mary's Church in Decoy Drive. All those attending are asked to arrive by 10.20am for an 10.30am start.

Following the service, refreshments will be served in the Church Hall.

At 12.30pm, the Mayor will walk from the Church Hall, through Hampden Park, to Eastbourne’s Covid Memorial, which is in Elm Grove Park.

At the memorial, the Mayor will lead a moment of silence to remember all those who lost their lives and were impacted by the pandemic.

Councillor Vaughan said: "The pandemic was devastating for many people in Eastbourne and five years later, it is important that we take time to remember all those who lost their lives. The Day of Reflection is also an opportunity for us to come together and show our support for all those who have been affected by Covid.”