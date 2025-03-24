Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway set to reopen for 2025

Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway is set to reopen for 2025.

Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway at Lottbridge Drove is set to reopen for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 29.

Visitors will be able to travel behind the one-eighth scale miniature locomotives as they take you on a journey around the country park.

Guests will also be able to have fun on the mini railway crazy golf course as well as enjoy around the nature walk.

The adventure playground will help the children ‘let off steam’, including a play area for the under 5’s and parents can relax with a beverage, lunch or Cream Tea from the railway style cafe.

Advance tickets purchased online will cost £13 for adults and children from 3 to 17 years of age.

Tickets for over 60’s will cost £12 while under 3’s go free. Ticket admission includes one train journey with extra train journeys available to purchase.