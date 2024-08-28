Eastbourne Pier offers inspiration for the Two Faced Twins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s artistic Two Faced Twins have unveiled their latest work including their very own take on Eastbourne pier.

The Two Faced Twins Gemma and Stella launched the work at a summer opening event at their gallery in Steyne Gardens, Worthing when they showed a number of previously unseen paintings (www.twofacedtwins.com).

As Gemma says: “This is a new direction for us. A lot of the art we create is Worthing and Brighton but we wanted to create a couple of pieces from different areas and so we have included Eastbourne pier.

"We are known for creating artwork of Worthing pier and it seemed like a natural development to look at Eastbourne pier which is so iconic. It's such a beautiful structure. It feels like it is a palace.”

Eastbourne Pier by the Two Faced Twins

Stella added: “They are completely different piers. We have really enjoyed creating Worthing pier as our first and we really love the art deco style of Worthing but when we went to Eastbourne pier I was just amazed. It is so unique.”

They absolutely loved the challenge it presented as they tried to give it their distinctive Two Faced Twins treatment and make it their own through their art.

"Obviously all piers are unique but there is just so much to it. I love the colours and the detail and it feels bigger. When you're walking along it, it feels really, really long and it it feels a bit maze-like there are so many buildings on there.”

Gemma added: “We've got a couple of Eastbourne pier artworks coming out but another piece that we have worked on creating is the Sycamore tree (which was so sadly felled, close by Hadrian’s Wall). One of our favourite pieces of artwork that we have created is Cissbury Ring on the Sussex downs. We really enjoyed creating that and we wanted to create another countryside scene. It was such as devastating time when the Sycamore tree was cut down and we just thought it would be amazing for us to create something that people could own forever and that would feel like part of it. There's another piece that we're doing which is Salvington Windmill. We have had it in our minds for a while to create something on that but what inspired us is that we visit schools a lot and we love to talk to the children about our business and how we create the artworks together. We visited this school and then the children started doing some Two Faced Twins inspired artwork, and once the children had finished the artwork the teachers put on an exhibition and asked us come and see it.”

As Stella says: “It’s our favourite part of what we do really. It was about two years ago that we realised that schools were starting to create artwork inspired by us, creating things in a similar way to our artwork. And the lovely thing is we get the children coming into the gallery and saying ‘You came to our school!’ and we also get such lovely messages from their parents as well saying how great it is that we inspired their children to get creative.”