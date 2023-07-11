Eastbourne’s Pop Up Park is due to return on July 22, ready for the summer.

The event, which involves closing the seafront end of Terminus Road (Victoria Place) to traffic, allows businesses to spill out into the street, and customers to enjoy some Eastbourne sun whilst shopping, drinking and dining.

The event opens on July 22 and will run for six weeks, closing on September 3, with weekends dedicated to live music and entertainment, to get residents into the summer feel.

Eastbourne’s Victoria Place is being transformed into a park once again with live music and family fun following the success of last year’s event.

With a lawn, picnic tables, floral displays and giant deckchairs, this pop-up park there will be lots for residents to enjoy.

Surrounded by independent shops and restaurants, with a drink or two available from cafes, bars and eateries too, local residents will be able to enjoy everything that the Pop Up Park will have to offer

Luke Johnson, BID Operations Manager said “The Pop Up Park has been a firm feature now since we brought the event to the town two years ago. We know how much the visitors enjoying sitting out and watching the world go by.

