Eastbourne RNLI is set to host a Yellow Welly Sponsored Stroll in aid of the charity.

On Saturday, September 16 guests will walk along the seafront, ending at the Lifeboat Station with the chance to see the RNLI’s lifeboat to help raise money for the charity.

The route goes along the seafront to the Lifeboat Museum and Shop, before returning back to the Inshore Lifeboat Station where the RNLI will be holding an Open Day.

At the Lifeboat Station participants can collect a reward for completing the walk, meet our crew and see a lifeboat launch. where there will also be musical entertainment.

Discounted refreshments will be offered at the Beach Shack café next to the Lifeboat Museum and Shop.

Registration starts at a £5 donation as well as take on the challenge of raising sponsorship.