Published 6th Aug 2024, 07:33 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

A road in Eastbourne is set to close for an upcoming summer party in the street.

From 5pm, Mark Lane and Station Street will be closed for the upcoming event.

Businesses, The Loft Lounge & Bar, The Temple Bar - Eastbourne, Eastbourne Cocktail Club, Bear Club Eastbourne, Vibes Lounge Eastbourne will be taking part in the street party.

The road closed will be closed until 1am this Friday (August 9) and Saturday (August 10) night and the businesses in the road will be organising live acoustic music until 9pm, food will be available in the street until 10pm with picnic tables, and you'll be able to order your drinks from your favourite venues - who will also be operating mobile bars outside.

A road in Eastbourne is set to close for an upcoming summer party in the street. Picture: Google Maps

The venues will also be open inside for residents to enjoy a night out too.

A spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “We know how important the nighttime economy is to a town centre.

“Please do come and support this unique event.”

