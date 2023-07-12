NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne set for summer celebration at Beach Life Music and Food Festival

Outdoor fun, street food and live music will all be celebrated at Eastbourne Beach Life Music and Food Festival taking place this month.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST

The free two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday 15 and 16 July – featuring events along the Eastern Seafront and in Princes Park – launches the summer holidays early, showcasing local music and street food delights.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at water sports and skating, as well as watching fast-paced displays from skaters and competitors in the Roller Derby, with five junior skaters already selected to represent Team GB in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

The event starts at 11am each day until 6pm.

Outdoor fun, street food and live music will all be celebrated at Eastbourne Beach Life Music and Food Festival taking place this month. Picture: Eastbourne Borough CouncilOutdoor fun, street food and live music will all be celebrated at Eastbourne Beach Life Music and Food Festival taking place this month. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
    An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Beach Life kicks off the summer holidays with seafront sports, and an awesome line-up on the music stage with fantastic delicacies from the street food vendors.

    People can try their hand at water sports, skating and much more – all set against the backdrop of our stunning coastline. It’s sure to be great fun for all the family.”

    Non-stop live music will cater for all tastes from rock and funk to indie-pop, providing the soundtrack to the festival weekend. The live stage opens on Saturday 15 July with Tin Whisky, The Gloamings, Big Reference, Will Read & The Hotsteppers and The Criminal Records.

    On Sunday the festival gets underway with music from The Great Fire, Bedraggled, The Belmores, EG Riley’s Funky Soul, and Bowie Music close the event.

    Visitors can enjoy a wide range of street food and a bar, with delicacies ranging from Greek Souvlaki and Thai to BBQ food and a Chippy.

