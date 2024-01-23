BREAKING

Eastbourne set to host 2024 Holocaust Memorial event

Residents in Eastbourne are set to come together for the town’s 2024 International Holocaust Memorial Day event.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:23 GMT
Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the millions of people who suffered in the Holocaust and in the genocides, which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Eastbourne is commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day by hosting an event on Saturday, January 27 in the Shackleton Hall.

Dorit Oliver-Wolff BEM, a holocaust survivor and Eastbourne resident, has co-ordinated the event. In 1941 she fled to Hungary with her mother. Dorit hid in a cellar for nine months without lighting or heating. When the Soviet army liberated Hungary, she and her mother discovered her father and the rest of her family had been killed.

    Residents in Eastbourne are set to come together for the town’s 2024 International Holocaust Memorial Day event. Picture: Jon RigbyResidents in Eastbourne are set to come together for the town’s 2024 International Holocaust Memorial Day event. Picture: Jon Rigby
    Dorit will be joined by Vicky Bhogal, author of ‘Origin of AntiSemitism’, and Jaya Pathak, Ambassador for Holocaust Education Trust.

    Elaine Patience will also play violin at the evening

    Ratton School Choir and Claverham Community College will also be performing.

