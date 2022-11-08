Eastbourne soft play centre closes this week
A soft play centre in Eastbourne is shutting this weekend.
PUPStation, in Commercial Road, is a soft play centre for children up to the age of 12.
A post on the centre’s Facebook page said yesterday (November 7): “So it’s with regret that PUPStation is having to close its doors. It’s been a great four years, and we thank every single customer for supporting our small family business. Our last day will be this Sunday 13, so please come and visit this week for one last play!”