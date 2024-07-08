Eastbourne writers group hold Annual Short Story and Poetry competition
This year's competition is on any theme, and there will be cash prizes of £60 for the winner of the short story section and £50 for the poetry section.
Other prizes are: two theatre tickets for the Royal Hippodrome Theatre's summer season production A Night To Remember, signed copies of Ellie Dean's books Homecoming and A Place Called Home, the book giving creative writing advice called Being a Writer and a bottle of Cava, both donated by John Silverton, a book called How To Get Published and make a Lot of Money, donated by Tony Flood, and a writer's notebook donated by Michael Fleming.
Entries will be judged by those present who are either full Anderida members or have attended at least one previous meeting this year. They will be handed a marking form on which they should write their name at the top of it and give scores up to 10 for each entry.
Actor Brian Capron of Coronation Street fame, who has shared reading the entries in previous years, is unavailable on Tuesday so Sue Thacker will read all 18 entries.
* The picture shows Sue Thacker (left) with Brian Capron, Anderida chairman Tony Flood and patron Tamara McKinley at a previous competition.
