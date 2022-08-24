Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022 saw ‘one of its biggest crowds ever’

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airbourne took place from August 18-21 last week with more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, and simulators. There was also children’s entertainment, rides, and two sold-out music concerts at the Winter Garden on Friday and Saturday (August 19-20).

According to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), the event saw ‘one of its biggest crowds ever’ with ‘hundreds of thousands of visitors’ flocking to the seafront over the four days.

The EBC spokesperson said: “Visitor numbers remained strong, despite the planned rail strike, with over flow car parking opening up to accommodate the extra airshow visitors, a significant increase in programme sales and brand new grandstand seating selling out in advance of the show.”

Airbourne crowds in Eastbourne (photo by EBC)

A ‘Super Saturday’ of flying saw bumper crowds, reaching similar record-breaking levels from 2015, as fans enjoyed displays from the likes of the RAF Red Arrows, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Norwegian MiG-15, Strikemaster, Rolls-Royce Mustang, Fury, Jet Pitts and Firefly.

The Blades aerobatic display team of former Red Arrows pilots put on a display alongside the RAF Chinook. While the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight extended their display to fly the spitfire and Typhoon in tandem in a special performance for fans in Eastbourne.

According to the spokesperson, the world’s first certified electric aircraft, the Pipistrel Velis Electro courtesy of OHM Energy also made its debut on display at the Western Lawns.

John Romain flew the ‘NHS Spitfire’ in support of NHS carers and in memory of Airbourne driver and friend of the show, Clive Lambert-Beeson, who passed away in 2021. The display was sponsored by his wife Anne and friend Jayne Howard.

The weekend was rounded off with a glittering firework display sponsored by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Frontier Fireworks and Elite Medical.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, lead member for tourism and culture, said: “We’ve had an incredible four days here in Eastbourne with sunshine, crowds and some awesome flying displays - we’re so delighted to see so many visitors return after a two year absence, to support the show.

“Saturday was quite possibly one of our busiest days ever here in Eastbourne, with our robust overflow car parking plans quickly coming into effect to accommodate those additional visitors who were unable to travel by train!

“Our thanks go to all of our sponsors, emergency services and volunteers who have so generously given up their time and resources to support the event.

"We also give grateful thanks to the Airbourne fans who have kindly donated to keep the show going.”

Caroline Ansell MP and project manager for the first event, Anne Angel, have launched a campaign to ‘keep Airbourne flying’ as the borough council debates its future.