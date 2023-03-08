Eastbourne’s Big Wheel is coming back

Councillor Margaret Bannister, EBC’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “It’s great to see the return of the wheel once again – as well as providing the best views in town from such a unique focal point, it is also an added attraction to many of our seafront events this summer. Being the largest of its kind in the UK, work will take a few weeks to complete, all subject to weather, and then we anticipate it opening at the beginning of April.”