Eastbourne’s Big Wheel is coming back

The Big Wheel, which is the UK’s largest transportable ferris wheel according to Eastbourne Borough Council, returns to the Western Lawns next month.
The 160-feet-tall attraction offers panoramic views of the town, Beachy Head downland and sunny East Sussex coastline. Last year it entertained more than 35,000 passengers, which was a 30 per cent increase on 2021.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, EBC’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “It’s great to see the return of the wheel once again – as well as providing the best views in town from such a unique focal point, it is also an added attraction to many of our seafront events this summer. Being the largest of its kind in the UK, work will take a few weeks to complete, all subject to weather, and then we anticipate it opening at the beginning of April.”