Eastbourne’s Dotto Train ends this weekend

The road train returned May 28 and runs along the Eastbourne promenade during the summer months between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour , stopping at tourists spots along the way. The attraction was supposed to run until September 4 as children head back to school, but it was then extended to Sunday (October 2).

Back in August Stagecoach announced the road train has already attracted more than 13,000 passengers, something it has called a ‘phenomenal start to the season’. James Third, operations manager at the company’s Eastbourne depot said: “We have had a brilliant season with Dotto and we are thrilled to be extending it to October 2. Our local team have worked hard to extend the service and it is important to all of us that there is something for the local community to enjoy at the end of the summer holidays.”