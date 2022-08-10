Eastbourne’s Dotto Train opening dates are extended

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road train returned May 28 and runs along the Eastbourne promenade during the summer months between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour, stopping at tourists spots along the way.

The attraction was supposed to run until September 4 as children head back to school, but it can now be revealed it will operate for an extra four weeks until October 2.

Stagecoach announced the road train has already attracted more than 13,000 passengers, something it has called a ‘phenomenal start to the season’.

Eastbourne's Dotto Train (photo from Stagecoach)

James Third, operations manager at the company’s Eastbourne depot said, “We have had a brilliant season with Dotto and we are thrilled to be extending it to October 2.