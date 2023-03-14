The Dotto Train will be back running along Eastbourne seafront very soon.

Stagecoach has announced that Eastbourne’s iconic Dotto Train will return April 1 - just in time for the Easter holidays. The land train runs along the Eastbourne promenade between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour, stopping at tourists spots along the way.

This year it will run until October 1 which is longer than usual due to the success of last year. James Aunger-Third, operations manager for the local Stagecoach depot, said last October: "We have had a brilliant season of Dotto this year, with an extension period in September thanks to the work of our incredible local team. Our team are delighted to have provided such a successful service, extending Dotto's run for the local community to enjoy into the late summer. We are committed to extending Dotto's season in 2023 and look forward to welcoming passengers back next year."

Customers can travel on the service all day long for just £5, with children travelling for £2.50. Passengers can hop on and off all day to explore the Sunshine Coast.

Eastbourne’s Dotto Train returns for 2023 (photo from Stagecoach)

Mr Aunger-Third said: “We are thrilled that Dotto will be returning on April 1. We’re proud to run a service that means so much to the locals, whilst giving a boost to Eastbourne’s tourist economy. Our colleagues have been working incredibly hard ahead of its return and our recruitment drive for conductors has been extremely popular.”

