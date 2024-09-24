Eastbourne’s largest indoor market to return to the town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, called POP-UPS, will return on November 23 at All Saints Old Chapel in Meads.
An indoor market had previously been run at St John’s Parish in February, and featured stalls showcasing jewellery, art and photography, fashion as well as antiques.
George Laing, who runs and hosts the event said that event ‘promises to draw in 1,000 plus attendees from across Sussex for a day of shopping, discovery, and community connection.’
The market which will run from 10am to 3pm in November, will bring together over 40 local vendors, offering everything from handcrafted goods to fashion, homeware, antiques, and more.
The event will also be offering food, live entertainment, and ‘unique’ shopping experiences for residents to enjoy.
Over 5,000 flyers and 50 posters will be placed around the town ahead of the event.
Entry is £2 per person or £1 with a flyer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.