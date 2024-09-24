Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne’s largest indoor market, showcasing stalls from over 40 local vendors, will return to the town in November.

The event, called POP-UPS, will return on November 23 at All Saints Old Chapel in Meads.

George Laing, who runs and hosts the event said that event ‘promises to draw in 1,000 plus attendees from across Sussex for a day of shopping, discovery, and community connection.’

The market which will run from 10am to 3pm in November, will bring together over 40 local vendors, offering everything from handcrafted goods to fashion, homeware, antiques, and more.

The event will also be offering food, live entertainment, and ‘unique’ shopping experiences for residents to enjoy.

Over 5,000 flyers and 50 posters will be placed around the town ahead of the event.

Entry is £2 per person or £1 with a flyer.