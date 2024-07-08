Eastbourne's Travels With My Aunt - "full of the mastery and mystery of the theatre"

Travels with my Aunt (contributed pic)

REVIEW: Travels With My Aunt, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, Thu 4 Jul 2024 - Sat 13 Jul 2024. Review by Nicky Walker, Eastbourne Theatres Ambassador

This play was just excellent. It was the kind of piece that you would not hesitate to recommend to a wide number of friends and loved ones. There was very little to take umbrage with in the presentation of this well known text and it proved to be a very enjoyable evening of theatre.

The play, adapted from the original book was cleverly developed around a simple staging of boxes and suitcases that proved to be incredibly effective in create a wide base of illusions ranging from bows of boats, railway carriages and taxis, to neatly arranged gravestones. The cast of 4 effectively jumped from character to character often sharing roles, without confusing the onlooking audience. At the same time the cast worked together to seamlessly interlace numerous proceedings and characters into the unfolding story -often swapping props mid air. The set just worked- from the acoustics through to the lighting, despite the simple format, it was easy to find oneself emerged in the suggested era and location every time. The 1950’s post war counter culture was cleverly emphasised throughout whilst the prior eras challenges were considered with a delicate sense of compassion. The plot twist, although predictable, remained guarded until close to the close and the ending tied up the story with the same sense of smile evoking humour that had punctuated the works on stage The topics discussed were although delivered light heartedly, reflected the risk taking behaviours of some post war survivors and the layers of fabrication that they needed to employ in their siege towards making easier and happier futures for the 1970s generations and beyond.

I can imagine that being part of the proceedings would have been a hoot, if only for the wide utilisation of props and imaginative characterisation alone. The ability to switch from the 50s to 70’s and back again in the blink of an eye through subtle use of draping of fabrics and changes to language, pace and intonations of speech demonstrates the level of expertise and experience offered in equal measures by all 4 of the cast.

So finally “Would I return again?”. This seems to be a pinnacle question that identifies a inherent level of quality separation in theatre. More commonly in practice, the answer is no. However, in this instance and on re-examination, its likely that there would be more to see and more to digest that was lost on first review, so a definite yes on this occasion. In summary, this show is on all week -take your friends, take your folks, even take your dog – they will all leave smiling - full of the mastery and mystery of the theatre and the fun that this play has to offer.