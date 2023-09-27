Eastbourne’s Treebourne calls for residents to care for trees planted earlier in the year
On Saturday, September 30, volunteers from Treebourne as well as members of the public will be heading to Lottbridge Drive to help care for tress that they planted in February.
Between 9am to 12pm volunteers will be weeding, mulching, and collecting damaged tree guards.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Treebourne said: “Feel free to turn up anytime between 9am and 12noon at the end of Lottbridge Drive, however, on this occasion, as it’s a small planting site, it’s possible work might finish a little early.
“Tools will be provided but please bring a gardening fork if you have one, as well as sturdy boots and thick gloves.”
Treebourne’s goal is to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030 We’re working with the council and independently, to find sites - large and small - where they can plant trees.