Eastbourne’s Treebourne calls for residents to care for trees planted earlier in the year

Eastbourne planting project Treebourne has asked residents to help volunteers look after trees that had planted earlier in the year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, September 30, volunteers from Treebourne as well as members of the public will be heading to Lottbridge Drive to help care for tress that they planted in February.

Between 9am to 12pm volunteers will be weeding, mulching, and collecting damaged tree guards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Treebourne said: “Feel free to turn up anytime between 9am and 12noon at the end of Lottbridge Drive, however, on this occasion, as it’s a small planting site, it’s possible work might finish a little early.

Most Popular

Eastbourne planting project Treebourne has asked residents to help volunteers look after trees that had planted earlier in the year. Picture: Contributed

“Tools will be provided but please bring a gardening fork if you have one, as well as sturdy boots and thick gloves.”