Eastbourne’s Treebourne urges residents to help look after trees that were planted in 2020

Eastbourne planting project Treebourne has asked residents to help volunteers look after tress which had been planted in 2020.

In a statement on the Treebourne website, it states: “We are back again at our first planting site, Sevenoaks Rec, where we planted 10,500 trees in 2020.

"The site is buzzing with new life, a world away from the mowed field we started with.

"Feel free to turn up anytime between 9am and 12pm. We will be stopping for cold and hot drinks and biscuits at around 10.30 am.

Picture: Contributed

“Volunteers will be clearing around the trees, so please bring a fork if you have one, although tools will be available to borrow.

“The meeting point is the car park inside the Rec that is off Sevenoaks road, just past West Rise School - look for the Treebourne flags.”