4. Coombes Farm

It is lambing time at Coombes Farm from March 19 to April 24. See 600 ewes lambing and 50 Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. You will be able to walk to the top of the Downs through the ewes and lambs and it is hoped there will be tractor rides again. There have been 200 early ewes, so lots of lambs already to see. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk.

Photo: JPIMedia