Easter egg hunts, activity trails and crafts are fun for families

Easter 2022: 16 Easter things to do in Worthing and beyond

Easter opens up a host of possibilities, with spring flowers to find, eggs to hunt and crafts to enjoy. We have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families this Easter.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:54 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:59 am

Parenting expert The Edit by Silver Cross offers some top tips on how to travel stress-free with your little ones. Advice includes giving yourself plenty of time and expect the unexpected, planning snacks and activities for the day, and talking to your children about the trip so they know what to expect.

1. Easter Fayre

Highdown Rotary is running an Easter Fayre on Broadwater Green on Easter Monday, April 18, from 10am to 4pm. Family fun and entertainment includes community stalls, market stalls, food, a fun fair, children's entertainments and crafts.

2. Good Friday Craft Morning

St Symphorian's Church in Durrington is running a Good Friday Craft Morning on Friday, April 15. The children's craft bag, based on the Service of Shadows, will include materials and glue for 10 crafts, which can be completed at home or in the church between 10am and 11.30am. All welcome, donation of £3 per bag requested.

3. The Fairy Tale Fair

Award-winning The Fairy Tale Fair returns to The Charmandean in Worthing on Sunday, April 3, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, in aid of St Barnabas House hospice. There will be a cafe and bar, special guests including Sussex Ghostbusters, The Mad Hatter stilt walker and The Easter Rabbit, and face painting and balloon modelling for the children.

4. Coombes Farm

It is lambing time at Coombes Farm from March 19 to April 24. See 600 ewes lambing and 50 Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. You will be able to walk to the top of the Downs through the ewes and lambs and it is hoped there will be tractor rides again. There have been 200 early ewes, so lots of lambs already to see. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk.

