Easter opens up a host of possibilities, especially now the sun is shinging, with spring flowers to find, eggs to hunt and crafts to enjoy.
We have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families in and around the Worthing and Littlehampton area this Easter.
1. Easter Fayre
Highdown Rotary has an Easter Fayre on Broadwater Green on Easter Monday, April 10, from 10am to 4pm. Family fun and entertainment includes community stalls, market stalls, food, children's entertainments and crafts. Photo: Steve Robards SR1919439
2. Lambing
It is lambing time at Coombes Farm until April 16. See the 600 ewes lambing and Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. Tractor rides are available. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Good Friday Craft Morning
St Symphorian's Church in Durrington is running a Good Friday Craft Morning on Friday, April 7. The children's craft bag will include materials and glue for 10 crafts, which can be completed at home or in the church between 10am and 11.30am. All welcome, donation of £3 per bag requested. Photo: S Robards SR2202233
4. Chocolate workshop
Charlene’s Chocolate Factory, in Worthing’s Guildbourne Centre, is the perfect place to make your own Easter chocolate. They are offering Easter egg and lollipops workshops on three dates – April 3, 5 and 8, which can be booked online. Photo: Katherine HM