Easter 2023: 15 Easter things to do with the family in West Sussex this spring

With so many spring events happening over the Easter holidays and beyond, the biggest problem you might have is deciding which ones to do.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST

We’ve put together this guide to events across West Sussex, including the Chichester, Worthing and Littlehampton areas, to give you a taste of some of the fantastic fun you and your family can have.

Donovan Ingham taking part in an Easter egg hunt

1. Easter 2023

Donovan Ingham taking part in an Easter egg hunt Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

At Petworth House and Park, from April 1-10, there is an Easter egg trail costing an additional £3 per child. It is expected to take 90 minutes to complete using a trail guide.

2. Easter 2023

At Petworth House and Park, from April 1-10, there is an Easter egg trail costing an additional £3 per child. It is expected to take 90 minutes to complete using a trail guide. Photo: Steve Robards SR20022201

Nymans will also offer an Easter egg hunt, from March 25 to April 16, also costing £3 per child on top of entry fees.

3. Easter 2023

Nymans will also offer an Easter egg hunt, from March 25 to April 16, also costing £3 per child on top of entry fees. Photo: S Robards SR2209191

At Standen House and Garden, the Easter trail also runs from March 25 to April 16, for an additional cost of £3 per child. There will also be activities such as sack races, boules, hook-a-duck and hula hooping.

4. Easter 2023

At Standen House and Garden, the Easter trail also runs from March 25 to April 16, for an additional cost of £3 per child. There will also be activities such as sack races, boules, hook-a-duck and hula hooping. Photo: Steve Robards SR1709750

