Easter 2024: 12 Easter things to do in Worthing and beyond with the family

Easter opens up a host of possibilities and we have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families in and around the Worthing and Littlehampton area.
1. Lambing
It is lambing time at Coombes Farm until April 14. See the 800 ewes lambing and Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. Tractor rides are available. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Good Friday Craft Morning
St Symphorian's Church in Durrington is running a Good Friday Craft Morning on Friday, March 29. The children's craft bag will include materials and glue for 10 crafts, which can be completed at home or in the church between 10am and 11.30am. All welcome, donation of £3 per bag requested. Photo: S Robards SR2202233
3. Easter egg hunt
Friends of Tarring Park are holding the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bonnet Parade in the grounds of Tarring Manor, South Street, Tarring, on Sunday, March 24, from 11.45am to 12.45pm. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
4. Easter Eggstravaganza
Friends of Worthing Town FC are holding an Easter Eggstravaganza in Palatine Park on Saturday, March 23, from 9am to 2pm. Visit the Easter Bunny in his make and take workshop, join in the Easter egg hunt and vote for your favourite in the Easter Bake Off Photo: Adobe