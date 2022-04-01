Easter trail at Borde Hill for family fun this spring

Immerse yourselves in the beauty of spring while exploring Borde Hill Garden on its Easter-themed trail.

Hetty The Hen has lost her chicks and they need to be found in time for the Easter Parade. Follow the story trail around the garden, reading about some of the hens and roosters who live at Borde Hill – and discover what has happened to the missing chicks.

At the end of the trail, tell the farmer your imaginary chicken name to receive a delicious treat.

Fuel up for your adventures with a delicious, Easter-themed snack from the Gardeners’ Retreat Café and Sussex Coffee Trucks or let off steam in the Adventure Playground with many climbing frames and a zip wire.

Spring is a great time to explore Borde Hill Garden and this year, visitors will have an extra treat as the season is early and fritillaria imperialis rubra are putting on a stunning display in the Italian Garden to entice visitors.

Venture down to the woods to find hidden areas, spot the beautiful spring rhododendrons and carpets of bluebells and listen to the chatter of the birds.

Tickets (pre-booking is required for the Hetty the Hen trail) £3 per trail, plus admission to include a prize (FREE to Members).

Families can also visit the adventure playground located in the garden – this is included in the admission price.

Pre-booked tickets receive a five per cent online discount. Visit www.bordehill.co.uk/bookyourvisit

1. Borde Hill Gardens Easter-themed trail is running this Easter holidays (April 9-24) Photo Sales

