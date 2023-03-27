Easter Woodland Trail to be held at Chichester district village school throughout school holidays

Fittleworth C of E school will be hosting a woodland trail for kids and big kids alike throughout the Easter holidays.

From April 2 to April 15 a Woodland Trail will be held at the school throughout the Easter holidays.

For the children participating there will be a hunt to find Easter bunnies behind the school as well as complete an anagram.

For the big kids taking part in the trail, guests will follow the trail around Wynkoombe Arboretum looking for numbered QR codes on the trees as well as answer questions dotted around the trail.

Once completed, guests can return there maps for a special treat as well and be entered into a prize draw.

The trail will cost £2 and maps can be purchased from Fittleworth stores.

All proceeds from the trail will head to Fittleworth C of E school.