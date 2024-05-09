Eco Home Extravaganza in Lewes on Saturday 18th May
Presenting the first Eco Home Extravaganza ever in Lewes run by Community Energy Company Ovesco.
How can we make our homes more sustainable, greener and warmer? Come to our FREE community event with lots of ideas, inspiration and practical tips
Speak with retrofit experts and local suppliers and access impartial advice on how to save energy and money.
When: Saturday 18th May - 10am to 3pmWhere: Lewes Town HallFamily friendly event with a café, plus a chance to win a Home Energy Plan worth £500
This event is organised by OVESCO and funded by Community Energy South and the Greater South East Net Zero Hub.
Visit www.ovesco.co.uk/events/ for more info.