Eco Home Extravaganza in Lewes on Saturday 18th May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenting the first Eco Home Extravaganza ever in Lewes run by Community Energy Company Ovesco.

How can we make our homes more sustainable, greener and warmer? Come to our FREE community event with lots of ideas, inspiration and practical tips

Speak with retrofit experts and local suppliers and access impartial advice on how to save energy and money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When: Saturday 18th May - 10am to 3pmWhere: Lewes Town HallFamily friendly event with a café, plus a chance to win a Home Energy Plan worth £500

This event is organised by OVESCO and funded by Community Energy South and the Greater South East Net Zero Hub.