Edinburgh Fringe date for Chichester’s Sarah Cameron-West

Chichester’s Sarah Cameron-West, a former student at Westbourne House School, is looking forward to an Edinburgh summer with her one-woman show KAREN which comes promised as ‘female Peepshow meets The Office.’

Shattering “the fourth wall as well as all professional conduct”, the show follows the Protagonist as she scrambles to come out on top after an unceremonious birthday break-up sees her ex dating her office nemesis Karen. It will be at the Underbelly Cowgate (Delhi Belly) from Thursday, August 1-Sunday, August 25 (not August 12 and 19) at 15:55.

“The thing that lit the match for KAREN was post-Covid,” Sarah explains. “I was a bit out of touch with the industry and it was hard to get representation. The idea was drama school was where you got this showcase at the end of the year and a chance to make contacts but I never got that because of Covid. And the thing was that because it's such a saturated industry the agents didn't really mind losing a year of graduates. It really left a lot of us in the lurch. So I set up a production company which was just to bring people together and to allow people to showcase their work in a safe and supported environment.

“And KAREN was born because I was fed up waiting for the phone to ring. I just wanted to put myself in the path of opportunity. The show started small but it just snowballed.

“It's a one-woman comedy show that is about a young woman that gets dumped on her 30th birthday at Alton Towers midway through a Calippo. I just really wanted to make her a kind of Everyman. This is the thing that a lot of young women relate to when they turn 30, the society pressure to have a husband and family and to have your career taking off. It feels like a ticking time bomb the closer you get to it.

"The Protagonist had her life planned but it's all ripped away from her on her 30th birthday, but she's someone who can't really talk about her true feelings. She is too embarrassed to so she puts on a brave face and uses humour to deflect from her pain. And I think audiences will be split. Some people will think that she's really funny but others will see it as the saddest story ever because she just uses humour to deflect from what really is happening.”

Sarah grew up in Chichester and went to Westbourne House School: “I just loved the drama department there, their support for children and their inspiration for children continues today but really it was through the school that I learnt so much and that I made such lovely friends. The drama teacher Ed Cousens was so inspiring. I had always loved drama but he was the first person that came into my life and said ‘You have got talent.’ He gave me the lead part in the final year play because he believed in me.

" It was my first big part and he said ‘You could make this a career.’ He talked to me about drama school and he talked to me about technique and about acting craft.”