Eek-sperience the weirder side of wetland wildlife at WWT Arundel this October half term
When it comes to nature, some creatures have undeservingly earned themselves a creepy reputation so to dispel any myths – with some slight frights here and there – Arundel Wetland Centre have a week of fun and learning lined-up that showcase the species that need a little more love, from frogs and snakes to bats and bugs.
During the October half-term holidays from Oct 21-29 there are plenty of tricks and treats at WWT Arundel including potion making, writing with feather quills, dissecting an owl pellet and making a feather for the giant jackdaw wing. Half term includes the last pond dipping sessions of the year and the wetland boat safaris are running every day.
As well as a creepy calendar of events, the hugely popular Halloween eek! week trail is back. Winding its wicked way through wildlife garden, the trail provides perfect interactive opportunity for young visitors to challenge themselves while learning about the amazing nature at the site.
For further information about what events are on at WWT Arundel and to book tickets visit wwt.org.uk/arundel