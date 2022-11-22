Elvis comes to Cocking for one night only

The King of Rock and Roll will be making a visit to the Blue Bell Inn at Cocking next Friday (December 2).

The Blue Bell pub. Picture by Kate Shemilt. C131401-3

The community-run pub will kick off its Christmas festivities with a night of music with Elvis.

And as a very special treat, Elvis will also be turning on the village Christmas lights at 7.30pm on the green opposite the Blue Bell.

Villager Chris Malec said “I saw Elvis when he was at the village in September, it was an amazing night! And I just cannot believe that Elvis has chosen to appear in our village again, we are all humbled and honored to host the legend that is Elvis. Viva The Causeway”.

Most Popular

Cocking residents outside the Blue Bell pub in 2018

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the light switch on Elvis will be performing a live set at The Blue Bell, a bar, restaurant and entertainment venue, which is run by the community.

Tickets are £15 per person which includes entrance to the concert and an American diner style meal.