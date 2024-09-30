Elvis show and charity casino night in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee and help raise funds for disability and inclusive football at Hastings Utd.

Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee.

Play the fun casino with professional dealers and win prizes. Magnum of Champagne raffle prize!

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book your tickets now and support your local football club to raise funds for the disability and inclusive teams.