Elvis show and charity casino night in Hastings
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee and help raise funds for disability and inclusive football at Hastings Utd.
Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee.
Play the fun casino with professional dealers and win prizes. Magnum of Champagne raffle prize!
Book your tickets now and support your local football club to raise funds for the disability and inclusive teams.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.