Elvis show and charity casino night in Hastings

By Tim Hodgson
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee and help raise funds for disability and inclusive football at Hastings Utd.

Come along to this amazing Elvis Show feat Trevor Dodson with Swing Set from Ritchie Lee.

Play the fun casino with professional dealers and win prizes. Magnum of Champagne raffle prize!

Book your tickets now and support your local football club to raise funds for the disability and inclusive teams.

Related topics:Hastings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.