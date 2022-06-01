Emsworth gears up for Platinum Jubilee celebration

Southbourne will be celebrating the jubilee with a variety of events and activities.

Emsworth, Southbourne and Westbourne will be hosting a variety of events and activities in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne

On Saturday June 4 there will be a coin trail from 10am to 4pm.The trail will be on the Mill Pond Walk between Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club and the Emsworth Sailing Club in aid of RNLI. At 3pm there will be a service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at St. James Church followed by a Celebration Cream Tea in St. James Church Garden.

To end the day there will be a firework display from the Mill Pond Walk over Emsworth Harbour.

Emsworth Museum will also be hosting a special Jubilee exhibit.

On Sunday, June 5 Emsworth’s Big Street Party will take place from 12pm - 6pm in South Street Car Park.

Six foot trestle tables with chairs will be available to hire for £25 with the funds being donated to RNLI.

Entertainment for all ages, live music, face painting, best "crown" competition and Street food will be available.

The west side of the Square will be closed from 12pm to 6pm to provide an additional seating area but this will not affect Nile Street.

From Tuesday June 2 to Sunday, June 19 or Sunday, June 26 there will be a Jubilee exhibit at the Emsworth Musuem which will show how Emsworth residents have celebrated this historical event over more recent years.

There will also be many fun events and activities in Westbourne.