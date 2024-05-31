English Wine Week at Bolney Wine Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolney Wine Estate, the award-winning Sussex vineyard, is celebrating this year’s English Wine Week (15th – 23rd June) in style with a selection of exciting events, special tastings, and dining experiences.

Over the course of the week, visitors can book onto ticketed events including the English Wine Week Dinner and Tastings in the Vines or visit the vineyard café or shop and wander around the vines. There’s also plenty of parking, electric charging points, and picturesque picnic spots.

What’s on?

Monday 17th June (ongoing) *NEW* Cellar Door Tastings

Bolney Wine Estate

Brand new to the programme, and kicking off in English Wine Week, are the Cellar Door Tastings.

Try five of Bolney’s brilliant wines and find out all about them from your Cellar Door host. The tasting is the perfect way to try some delicious wines and discover what makes Bolney the very best! Tickets are £25 for a 30-minute experience. Booking in advance is recommended, but bookings can be made on the day subject to availability. Tastings take place every day at 11am, except Saturday,

Friday 14th & Saturday 15th June Tastings in the Vines

Discover the best of Bolney on a wandering tour and tasting in the vines. Visitors will enjoy a welcome drink, followed by a tasting of wines corresponding to the vines they meet along the way, from Pinot Gris to Chardonnay. The tour and tasting concludes with a Sussex charcuterie board.

Entrance to Bolney Wine Estate

Tickets are £95pp. The experience is 3 hours long, with slots booked hourly from 10am – 3pm.

Sunday 16th June Father’s Day

The Eighteen Acre Restaurant is the perfect choice to celebrate Father’s Day. Book a table and enjoy glorious views over the vines, and a menu that’s been inspired by the estate and the surrounding Sussex countryside. Bookings available all day (last orders at 3pm), sample menu here.

Friday 21st June English Wine Week Dinner

Afternoon Tea at Bolney Wine Estate

Guests will be treated to a glass of Bolney Bubbly Rosé on arrival and canapés served in the vines, followed by a 3-course menu + petits fours in the Eighteen Acre Restaurant. The menu will be paired with wonderful wines from Bolney’s award-winning portfolio, curated by head winemaker, Cara Lee Dely. Tickets are £85pp, bookings available from 5.30pm.

Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd June Afternoon Tea in the Vines

How better to celebrate English Wine Week than with a quintessential afternoon tea and a glass of English bubbly? Afternoon tea will include all the classics and will be served between the vines and amongst the picnic areas on the estate. Tickets are £40pp, and afternoon tea bookings are available between 2pm–4pm each day.