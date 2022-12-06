Seal Bay Resort’s Christmas Village opened on Friday (December 2), with a Santa’s grotto, ice rink, pantomime and festive market.

A special ribbon-cutting event took place to officially open the Village, with special guests including the Cove Crew’s very own Sandy Clause, and Medmerry School Choir who sang Christmas hymns.

During the opening event two very lucky competition winners were invited to switch on the Christmas Tree lights. The winners were selected from entries into a Christmas Card design competition open to the local Medmerry School and children of owners at Seal Bay Resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Cove UK acquired Bunn Leisure in August 2019 this is the second year running the Christmas event at the resort.

Most Popular

Santa's Grotto at Seal Bay

Advertisement Hide Ad