A special ribbon-cutting event took place to officially open the Village, with special guests including the Cove Crew’s very own Sandy Clause, and Medmerry School Choir who sang Christmas hymns.
During the opening event two very lucky competition winners were invited to switch on the Christmas Tree lights. The winners were selected from entries into a Christmas Card design competition open to the local Medmerry School and children of owners at Seal Bay Resort.
Since Cove UK acquired Bunn Leisure in August 2019 this is the second year running the Christmas event at the resort.
Jonny Green, general manager of Seal Bay Resort, said: “I’m really looking forward to the Christmas period and sharing this festive event with holiday guests and locals alike. There is something for everyone, and we really wanted to spread the Christmas spirit within the local community.”
