Enjoy singing with Burgess Hill Choral Society

Join us this autumn for a great experience of singing inspirational music under the guidance of an outstanding director and the opportunity to sing with an orchestra and soloists at our wonderful concerts!

Burgess Hill Choral Society is a well respected and thriving choir which provides an opportunity to sing inspirational music in a supportive environment. We have an enviable record of presenting concerts which are enthusiastically received by audiences as well as critically acclaimed by reviewers. Being in such a choir certainly bears out all the research demonstrating the benefits of singing for physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Our key objectives are to be an inclusive, uplifting choir which enables people to share in a love of singing and learn more about classical choral music. Over the last year we have performed Vivaldi’s much loved Gloria and Schubert’s Mass in G as well as Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, but also some modern pieces including Tavener’s The Lamb and, at our recent choral workshop, Jenkins The Armed Man. We now look forward to a new season of wonderful music including Rutter’s Magnificat and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols which will be performed at our concert in December.

There are a number of reasons to give serious consideration to joining Burgess Hill Choral Society. Our musical director, Michael Stefan Wood BEM, is very well known in the locality and offers exceptional leadership with his boundless enthusiasm, great musicality and skill in enabling us to reach very high standards of performance. At the same time, he makes our rehearsals fun. It is a magical experience to sing at our concerts which feature orchestral accompaniment and accomplished professional soloists.

Burgess Hill Choral Society in performance directed by Michael Stefan Wood BEM

The choir has the advantage of the loyalty of many long-standing members who are very experienced and skilled but we are also always keen to welcome new people too. With around 70 members we remain a flourishing choir. We pride ourselves on being a particularly friendly group and the choir is non-auditioned. You would be very welcome to join us whether you’re an experienced singer – we have a number of professional singers amongst the membership – are returning to singing after a while, or would just like to find out more about singing this kind of music. You don’t necessarily need to be able to read music and we offer lots of support for our members including a mentor scheme and lots of online materials to help members practise at home. Our membership fees are competitive and we offer flexibility in our payment schemes.

Our new term begins on Monday September 11th and rehearsals take place from 7.30 to 9.45 pm at All Saints United Reformed Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS. If you’d like to know more or would like to join one of our open rehearsals in September, visit our website at www.burgesshillchoral.org , email [email protected] or phone 07522 493966.

