Enjoy some summer holiday fun in Cowdray’s inaugural Maize Maze

Cowdray’s Maize Maze is now open providing plenty of summer holiday entertainment for the family as well as giving children the chance to learn more about farming and animals along the way.

The first visitors arrived on Wednesday 9th August on a beautiful summer’s day to enjoy a trail featuring Farmer Barney who has lost his animals as well as the Sunflower Picking Patch. Located overlooking the Cowdray Ruins off the A272 with ample parking, there is plenty for visitors to enjoy.

Children can run around exploring the Maize Maze while collecting eight hidden stamps along the way. They can then pick their own sunflower to take home as well as enjoy photo opportunities and there is even a piano surrounded by hay bales for children to play on.

A wide range of refreshments are also available as well as a covered seating area with beautiful views over the sunflowers towards Lawns polo fields and The Ruins.

Cowdray’s inaugural Maize Maze is open!

The maze is open from 10am to 4pm through to Sunday 3rd September, with tickets costing £5 with Under 3s free of charge. A percentage of ticket sales go to Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2023 Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex and a proportion of the sale of sunflowers will be donated to Ukraine Sunflower Aid.

Pre-booking tickets is recommended, although payment will be possible on the day at the gate. Assistance dogs and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcomed. Visitors are welcome to have a picnic in the area or the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café is only five minutes away.