Enjoy the The Sound Of Springsteen on the Eastbourne stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sound Of Springsteen is heading to Eastbourne for one night only – at the Congress Theatre on Friday, October 11.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Get ready to experience the musical legacy of The Boss as The Sound of Springsteen comes to Eastbourne with some of the greatest hits from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. This critically acclaimed show comes to the Congress for the first time ever and features the very best from Bruce Springsteen’s catalogue of classics including Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, Glory Days and The River and more.” Tickets are priced £29.50. To book, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Experience the pure rock 'n' roll euphoria of Bruce Springsteen as this outstanding show brings his iconic sound to life, taking you on a musical journey through the incredible catalogue, from Greetings from Asbury Park to 2020's Ghosts via the legendary hits Born in the USA and Born to Run. From high-octane vocals to the phenomenal stage production, every detail is meticulously crafted to transport you back to the golden age of rock 'n' roll.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One of the album era's most prominent musicians, Bruce Springsteen has sold more than 71 million albums in the US and over 140 million worldwide, making him the 27th best-selling music artist of all time as of 2024. He has earned 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked him 23rd on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, which described him as being ‘the embodiment of rock & roll.’ Whether you’re a lifetime Springsteen fan or discovering his music for the first time, you will be captivated by the thundering guitars, iconic saxophone and powerful lyrics that defined generations.”

The Sound of Springsteen © Jackie Middleton

Also coming up, It’s A Fine Life! promises a “riveting musical tale of triumph and turmoil from the life of one of Britain’s greatest songwriters” Lionel Bart at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on October 11 and 12.