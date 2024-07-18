Ensemble Augelletti offer story-telling concert

After welcoming the Waldstein Quartet last year, St Mary North Stoke this year welcomes the Ensemble Augelletti on Saturday, July 27 as part of their summer tour.

Olwen Foulkes (recorders) said: “We formed in 2019 and then we had a couple of years of doing a lot of video work like everyone else because of the pandemic. We formally started playing together under the name in 2019 but we had been playing together for much longer. Some of us met while we were studying. The decision to become a group was really to put a name to something that we were already doing. We did our first CD which was released in 2022 and then at the beginning of this year we were named the New Generation Baroque Ensemble. What is so exciting for us is that it is an engagement in partnership with BBC Radio 3 and The National Centre for Early Music in York. Through the Royal College of Music we are having some coaching and mentoring from their head of historical performance and that has been amazing for us to have that real coaching as an ensemble. Likewise we get some mentorship from the National Centre and some of our concerts are being broadcast on Radio 3 which is really exciting and is just so much part of the storytelling that we do. Our ensemble is really focused on telling people's stories through the programme. The music is 18th century chamber music and a lot of that music was either written by or commissioned by people that wanted music brought into their homes so that they could have a more direct engagement. And a lot of these people have really, really interesting stories and that's one of the things we really want to try to do – to tell these stories just of the every-day life. It brings context and allows you to engage with the music in a different way. You have to really love history and we really do love history.