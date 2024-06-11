Ensemble Reza celebrate female composers for the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Someone asked Ensemble Reza, at the end of their Festival of Chichester concert last year, why they hadn't included any female composers.

They are certainly doing so this year. On Saturday, June 22 at 6pm for the Festival, they offer Celebrating Women In Music in St John’s Chapel, 5 St John’s St, Chichester, PO19 1UR (tickets from the Festival of Chichester box office, £15, students/children £5), a celebration of female classical composers with music through the ages and from across the world.

Musicians including Lucy Jeal, Adam Barker (violins), Anna Cooper (viola), Sarah Carvalho-Dubost (cello) and Pavlos Carvalho (bass) will play works by Hildegard von Bingen, Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Amy Beech and Nadya and Lili Boulanger among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pavlos said: “We have always had this on the cards and we often do music by Clara Schumann but we wanted to play a concert of women composers that wasn't just ticking the boxes because it was the good thing to do. We wanted to treat it with respect and research it properly.

Reza Ensemble (contributed pic)

“But the reason we got pushed to do it was the comment at the end of the concert last year. We play beautiful music and I think music transcends male and female but we thought ‘OK, we will do something in a year’s time and just take time to think about it properly.

“We have got a programme of music by these incredible women. It wasn't just the fact that they were composers. It's the fact of how they managed to be composers amongst all the other things that they did and with all the limitations that they had. How on earth did they manage to write this amazing music given the expectations and the traditional roles that were imposed on them? Clara Schumann had seven children and she was a genius pianist and she was the rock star of her time but she also managed to compose. And Hildegard von Bingen was a scientist and a composer and a nun. She did so many brilliant things but she also composed on top of all that and that's part of what makes these women so remarkable that they composed despite other things, despite the other roles that they had. It just makes you wonder what else these women would have created had they had the recognition that male composers had.”

Ensemble Reza is a Sussex-based group of string players, committed to making music accessible to all, bringing different ages and backgrounds together: “Over the past decade we have created a programme of work in our local community and across the south-east including a concert series at the Hawth Theatre, evening and free lunchtime concerts in various community settings, multi-generational community workshops, a community orchestra for all abilities and an extensive education programme. Our regular team of string musicians also perform on many other instruments including accordion, bouzouki, guitar, double-bass, piano and frequently partner with other players, covering classical, folk, jazz and world music.”

•This year, the Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Kenton Budd Estate Agents as its principal sponsor.